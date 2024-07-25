Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):
- 7/23/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/27/2024 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Schlumberger Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:SLB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 4,851,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
