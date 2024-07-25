Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

7/23/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2024 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 4,851,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

