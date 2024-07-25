Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
