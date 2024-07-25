Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.