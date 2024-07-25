Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,009,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.1 %

STNG stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.