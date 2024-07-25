Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of APGE stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

