Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BlackLine by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in BlackLine by 116.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 41,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.57, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

