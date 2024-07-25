Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average is $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

