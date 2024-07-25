Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

