Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,491,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,545,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at $25,143,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,293 shares of company stock worth $13,113,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.