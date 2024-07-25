American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,263. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.