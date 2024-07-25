American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $92,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGA traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $218.54. 413,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $223.49.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

