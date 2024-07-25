American International Group Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $103,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.48. 307,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.78. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

