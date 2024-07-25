American International Group Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Range Resources worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 4,844,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,581. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,829,591.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

