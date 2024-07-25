American International Group Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,922. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

