American International Group Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gartner by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,185,000 after buying an additional 131,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.42. The company had a trading volume of 372,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,505. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

