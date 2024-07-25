American International Group Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. 18,514,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

