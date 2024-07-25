American International Group Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Biogen stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $280.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

