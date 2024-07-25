American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 314,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,721. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.07 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

View Our Latest Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.