American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. 4,880,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

