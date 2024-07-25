American International Group Inc. Has $24.60 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $290,514,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BX traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, reaching $137.63. 4,450,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

