American International Group Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Novanta worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.85. 285,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,568. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $1,269,244. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

