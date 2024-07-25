American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.72. 535,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

