American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. 132,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

