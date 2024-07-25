American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,809 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

LULU traded down $9.31 on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. 2,645,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.78 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

