American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXL. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

AXL stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 million, a PE ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

