Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Alumis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMS

Alumis Price Performance

About Alumis

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.