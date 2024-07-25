Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.66 and last traded at $171.03. 11,569,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 27,831,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 398,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

