Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $41.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.78.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.