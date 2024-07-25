Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.150-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.30 EPS.
Allegion Stock Up 3.6 %
Allegion stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.42. 820,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,127. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.
Insider Transactions at Allegion
In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
