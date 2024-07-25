Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.41-9.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.410-9.530 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $115.57 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.