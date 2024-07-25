Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.410-9.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS.

NYSE ARE opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.71.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

