Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.110-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Agree Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.95.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 408,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,280. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

