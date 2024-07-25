Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 1,074,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,969. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

