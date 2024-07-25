Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ABOS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 310,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,275. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

