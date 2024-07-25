Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.