Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Acasti Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.