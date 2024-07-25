Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 2,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $682.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

