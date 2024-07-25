Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $312.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

