7,241 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.38. 674,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

