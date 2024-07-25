468 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.67. The company had a trading volume of 256,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

