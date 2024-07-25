30,000 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,690,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,079 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,083 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 1,319,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

