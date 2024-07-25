25,072 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 4,829,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

