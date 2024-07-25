1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.43

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 24242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 34.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

