10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.50. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 202,080 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

