Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Zentry has a market capitalization of $111.25 million and $21.35 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,695,887,148 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01998681 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $19,708,201.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

