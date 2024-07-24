Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

