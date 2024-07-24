Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 264756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.99.

About Xtract Resources

(Get Free Report)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.