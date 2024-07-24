XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $134.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $111.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.