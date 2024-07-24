William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.73, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

