Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.