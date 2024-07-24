WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 379.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,242,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,639,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 114,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. 2,361,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

